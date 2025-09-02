Will Jim Gavin regret running for President?

Dana, Adi Roche, Sean Gallagher, David Norris, Gavin Duffy - all people who thought they had a good enough public standing to seek election to Áras an Uachtaráin. And all likely regretted putting their name forward following bruising campaigns replete with intense scrutiny and accusations, some of which were irrelevant, or untrue, or both.

Into that breach now steps Jim Gavin, with an already stellar reputation burnished by his decisive role in saving Gaelic football. But can his aura survive contact with Ireland’s political system and news media?

The days of keeping the public at arm’s length while he tends to the success of a generational football team are over. Now he must engage with the Irish people and their press.

The awkward questions are about to start and they’ll come fast and frequent until polling day. Is one of Ireland’s most famously prepared and meticulous people ready for what’s next?