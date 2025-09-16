Why are we happy to let the NFL into Croke Park?

The Pittsburgh Steelers will face the Minnesota Vikings at Croke Park on 28 September, marking the first regular-season NFL game to be played in Ireland. On this week’s show, Sinéad and Gavin ask why there has been so little public debate as to whether hosting America’s Game in Dublin is a good idea. They discuss what the NFL is, and explain its close ties to the US military. As America continues to support Israel’s genocide in Gaza, why are we willing to pay State money to host this game? Or is the hosting of this game just another part of Ireland’s pragmatic and lucrative embrace of America?

They also discuss the awarding of the 2026 Irish Open to President Trump’s course in Doonbeg. Are we doing this to favour or placate the American president? And if we need to do this, what does this actually say about our sovereignty? Are we actually free at all?

Get in touch - sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie