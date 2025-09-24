The Ryder Cup: Where sport, money and politics collide

Gav dials in from Bethpage Black, where the Trump-attended 45th Ryder Cup tees off this week.

He tells Sinead why this edition of the inter-continental grudge match will be more politically freighted than usual, but that thoughts of a raucous, blue collar New York crowd have likely been curtailed by the extraordinary ticket prices.

The pair discuss Europe’s Corinthian refusal to be paid to represent the blue and gold, versus the US player’s clear preference for greenbacks. The contrast has been mischievously exploited by the travelling press pack, who are only going to stoke the fire more as the competition nears.

Meanwhile, Gav fills us in on his atypical Airbnb experience so far, where he finds himself tip-toeing around a couch-slumbering, turbo-peddling host in suburban NYC. If the price seems too good to be true, then it probably is folks.