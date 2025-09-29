How ‘hideous, nasty’ Ryder Cup jeering crossed the line

Gav dials in from New York City, following the most remarkable, the most epic and the most fractious Ryder Cup of all.

He tells Sinead about the personal and vitriolic abuse that was directed at Europe’s players, Rory McIlroy in particular.

He describes the febrile atmosphere and tries to make sense of how we’ve arrived at a stage where this passes as acceptable behaviour for some of the attendees at Bethpage Black.

Gav details how Shane Lowry summoned extraordinary courage to guarantee Europe retained the Cup, while Sinead wonders how seismic the Adare Manor episode of the competition will now be in 2027.