Why the loss of Irish journalism jobs is bad news for sports fans

Gav and Sinead discuss the events of last week, when there were yet more job losses in Irish sports journalism.

This will affect sports fans in a number of ways, from there being fewer experienced people to hold organisations and individuals to account, to less depth and quality in the coverage of sport.

Why are some media organisations laying off their most seasoned journalists? Why is there less money in the fourth estate nowadays? How did the internet change the game and why did so many newspapers and websites fall foul of social media algorithm changes?

The pair ponder what’s next for the industry and Sinead explains why the future for media firms could be a return to more traditional journalistic practices.