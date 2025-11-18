Why are we so happy? How does football make us feel this way?

It is another gloriously happy day, as Sinéad and Gavin continue to bask with the rest of you in the beautiful afterglow of Ireland’s victory in Hungary.

Gavin is back from Budapest and gives Sinéad the lowdown on how the whole, mad drama played out in the stadium. But truly it doesn’t matter where you watch Troy Parrott’s winning goal - what matters is that you are united with millions of Irish people in such total happiness.

Sinéad and Gavin dig into why Ireland’s wins mean so much to so many people. Is this merely proof that we are Football Country, rather than Rugby Country? Or is there something deeper at play?

How has the national football team become such a vital part of our national identity? Why is it so important that a whole generation of players and fans experienced this moment?

Basically - why are we so ludicrously happy?

Get in touch - gavincooney@the42.ie and sinead@thejournal.ie