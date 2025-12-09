The 42FM
The Explainer
9 Dec 2025
Succession or betrayal? The complicated endgame for Mo Salah and Liverpool FC
00:00

Mo Salah’s outburst after being left on the bench during Liverpool’s draw with Leeds on Saturday means the legendary forward has probably kicked his last ball for the Reds.


But is Salah right to suggest he has been thrown under the bus by the club he has served so well for eight years? Is it natural that he feels singled out when his drop in form has been replicated across Arne Slot’s expensively assembled squad?


Or has the Egyptian gone too far in his comments, and failed to grasp the coldly transactional nature of professional football?


Gav and Sinead get to grips with the biggest Premier League football story of the season, and in the process grapple with themes of loyalty, status, ego, envy and the challenge of succession planning in a game fraught with unforeseen and crazy events - some of which led to April’s free-scoring title-winning king of Anfield being deemed past it by September.

