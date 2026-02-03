The 42FM
The Explainer
3 Feb 2026
Thrills, spills and politics: Why you should watch the Winter Olympics
Sinead is off to northern Italy for the Winter Olympics this week. Today she tells Gav about her lifelong fascination with figure skating: how it started, how it developed and what she expects to see over the coming days in Milano Cortina.


Also, Sinead runs the rule over Ireland’s four Winter Olympians and rates their chances.


We delve into the reduced representation of 13 Russian athletes, who compete as neutrals. Is the ban fair to apolitical sportspeople from Russia - or would the presence of the Russian flag validate the Putin regime?

