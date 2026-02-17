Should Ireland play football against Israel?

Sinead and Gavin discuss in-depth the pressing issue of this week, and one that will likely make headlines all year.

The FAI have been placed in the unenviable position of having to navigate a path out of the crisis which began when Ireland were drawn to play Israel in the Nations League.

Some 93% of the FAI’s General Assembly have previously voted to suspend Israel from international football, yet the FAI are committed to fulfilling the fixtures.

Will the games go ahead? Where will they take place? What are the potential sanctions if Ireland boycott the fixtures?

Can Ireland call Uefa’s bluff? What is the worst they can do to Ireland, for making a moral stand against a country that has breached its own rules?