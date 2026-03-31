The 42FM
The Explainer
31 Mar 2026
The tragedy of Tiger Woods
00:00

Sinead O’Carroll and Gavin Cooney discuss the rise and prolonged downfall of golf’s greatest ever player.


From prodigious talent levels in childhood to dominating the sport in his 20s and 30s, to the slow and scandal-riven decline, Tiger Woods has rarely been away from the headlines.


Is the near-constant scrutiny, overwhelming fame and atypical childhood enough to engender sympathy for Woods, despite his continued driving offences which put others as well as himself in grave danger?


Or has perhaps the most recognisable athletes of the 20th century run out of chances with the public?

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