An unusual Masters: Tiger absent and Rory back as champion

Gavin Cooney dials in from Augusta to look ahead to the 2026 Masters with Sinéad O'Carroll.

Despite finally getting his hands on a green jacket last year, Rory McIlroy is still the talk of the town. How is he embracing his champion status? How will he perform this year with the pressure finally off to complete the Grand Slam? Will journalists ask him about The Daily Mail’s coverage of Alan Shipnuck's new McIlroy biography?

Elsewhere, is Shane Lowry in with a chance of success? Is it Scottie Scheffler’s competition to lose? And what are the players and US journalists saying about Tiger Woods, LIV and Donald Trump?

Also, Sinéad is slowly converting Irish football fans into figure skating enthusiasts.