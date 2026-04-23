What Irish sport tells us about our rural/urban divide

In the aftermath of the fuel protests, Leo Varadkar decided it was time for urban Ireland to do some straight talking to rural Ireland, saying that “we are the ones paying the bills and you’re the ones in receipt of a lot of subsidies and tax benefits that other people don’t get.” The comments provoked a huge reaction, with Varadkar eventually apologising. He made the mistake of pressing his thumb on a great cultural fault line of Irish life - the rural/urban divide.

On this week’s podcast, Sinéad and Gavin use Varadkar’s comments as a jumping off point to assess the rural/urban divide in Ireland, and how it is articulated in Irish sport. Do we see it in the Split Dublin debate, or in the League of Ireland, or in the GAA’s demographics report sounding the alarm about rural depopulation? In what other ways do we experience the divide in a cultural sense?

Meanwhile, what if we do as Varadkar suggests, and follow the money? Do we really see a divide between rural and urban areas where it comes to funding? Or by talking so much about rural versus urban, are we in fact ignoring the real divide?

Get in touch - sinead@thejournal.ie and gavincooney@the42.ie