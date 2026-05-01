Munster’s leadership crisis evident in Randle U-turn

Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by Niall Kelly to discuss the fallout from Munster’s appointment of Roger Randle as attack coach, and the subsequent “mutual agreement” that the deal will not go ahead.

Randle was accused of raping a woman in South Africa in 1997 when he was there as a player. Randle denied the allegation and has always maintained his innocence. He was initially charged with the crime, but that charge was later dropped.

In today’s episode, Sinéad and Niall consider whether Munster’s hierarchy properly thought through the likely backlash to Randle’s appointment.

Committee members and commercial advisors have walked away, relations with the IRFU have been strained, supporters have been left with questions, sponsors were feeling uneasy and players have been put in an impossible position of having to answer media questions on the appointment. And now, head coach Clayton McMillan is disappointed that the coach he wanted and backed will not join him at Munster

What will be the lasting consequences for the province - once the biggest brand in Irish sport - both on and off the field?