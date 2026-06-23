Is this World Cup good?

Sinead O’Carroll is joined by Niall Kelly to tackle the footballing and lingering moral questions around the American World Cup

Pre-competition concerns about swathes of empty seats and mismatches have not come to pass. Instead the World Cup has been the same vibrant and life-affirming festival of football it has nearly always been.

The big stars have shone, the minnows have shown their mettle, the fans have created a magical atmosphere and even the sometimes indifferent citizens of the USA have been swept along with it all.

But will we all feel so positive about this World Cup in years to come? Or will it be tethered to some of the actions of the Trump administrations, such as the treatment of the Iran team and referee Omar Artan, and whatever is to come in the next month?

Or has this World Cup shown the best side of the US, despite Trump? With the America people have flocked to for generations in full technicolour display these past two weeks?