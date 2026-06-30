What’s the story with Rhasidat Adeleke?

Still the biggest name in Irish athletics, Rhasidat Adeleke is set to make her long-awaited return to 400m action in America this Friday night – a major step on the road to August’s European Championships in Birmingham.

Former world indoor champion, Olympian and analyst Derval O’Rourke joins Niall Kelly to chart a frustrating two years in Adeleke’s young career, which has seen the 23-year-old largely disappear from the public eye since her fourth-place finish at the Paris Olympics.

Why do we know so little about her progress and plans, and is her US coaching set-up under Edrick Floréal still bringing out the best in one of Ireland’s brightest talents?

What can we expect to see on her return this week, and what will it tell us about her European medal prospects this summer?

With Sharlene Mawdsley in the individual form of her career, could we see two Irish athletes fighting it out for European medals in the 400m? And what can we expect from Team Ireland more generally?