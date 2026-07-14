Why VAR has absolutely no place in the GAA

‘The whole conversation is stupendously ridiculous’ says Sinead, who fears for football and hurling should video review be introduced.

Sinead tells Niall that any embrace of technology beyond HawkEye and goal-line sensors would lead to decisions which are no less contentious, while making the overall player and fan experience ‘way less fun’.

It’s a rocky road, says Sinead, and we need only look to soccer and rugby for clear evidence that the quest for the perfect decision is futile and counterproductive.

Niall is not sure if this ‘stone age or nowhere’ policy is too vibes based, and wonders whether Sinead would be as ready to accept that sport and life are inherently unfair in the very moment when her favourite team has paid the ultimate price for a wrong call.

It is, Sinead concedes, hard to recall such a situation given Kildare’s lack of brushes with success in recent seasons. But in the event of such glory she would give it up for greater principles: perfection should be strived for with greater training and support for referees, but ultimately we have to accept their best-intentioned human failings.