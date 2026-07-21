How much is too much sport on TV?

Sinead O’Carroll and Niall Kelly are in reflective form after a highly-anticipated sporting weekend fell flat.

The pair were left questioning their life choices after the All-Ireland hurling final, Open Championship and World Cup final, replete with half-time show, failed to deliver.

The expected buoyant mood which would carry through the week on foot of Super Sunday did not materialise. And if your mood is determined by the quality of sport on TV, do you need to reassess your priorities?

Or are we in too deep; in thrall to live sport on TV every weekend, and a lot of nights during the week? Are we forever destined to plan our lives around our favorite teams and games to a degree that has become all pervasive in the era of seasons that don’t end and more matches and events than ever being broadcast?