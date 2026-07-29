The 42FM
The Explainer
29 Jul 2026
The psychology of Mayo
00:00

On this week’s 42FM, Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by Ian Robertson, a neuroscientist and clinical psychologist, Professor of Psychology at Trinity College Dublin, and author of ‘The Winning Effect’.


In a recent Irish Times article, Professor Robertson explained how Mayo’s approach to historical failures was in direct contrast to that of Thomas Tuchel’s England football team.


But why were their responses to adversity so varied?


How much could be gleaned from Kobe McDonald’s pre-game grin as he and his teammates paraded around the storied ground of Croke Park?


And if the curse of Mayo wasn’t real, might it have had a placebo effect?

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