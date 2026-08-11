Does Jeff Bezos care about the soul of Liverpool FC?

Probably not, as Paul Fennessy tells Niall Kelly.

But what is it about Premier League football clubs that make them so compelling to billionaires? Well, the eye-watering increase in value of Liverpool during the reign of FSG - where their 2010 investment of £300m is now worth around £4.5bn - is part of the appeal. As is the scope for further growth, where hyper-capitalist minds see much more financial potential in football than has already been realised.

And do people come any more hyper-capitalist than Bezos? How does this mindset, and the treatment of Amazon workers, square in a city such as Liverpool, with their long tradition of trade unionism and standing up for workers’ rights?

Is there likely to be resistance to the news that a consortium including Bezos will likely assume control of a third of the club, and probably more in future? Or will news like this will be met with little protest, once the results on the pitch remain positive?