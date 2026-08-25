How important is Troy Parrott’s Spanish transfer for Irish football?

Sinéad and Niall welcome The 42’s football correspondent David Sneyd to the show to reflect on arguably the biggest Irish transfer in years.

With Parrott in line to make his Real Betis debut tonight, David charts the Dubliner’s path from Belvedere to Seville, and breaks down some of the key reasons why Betis won the race for the Irish star ahead of competition in England and beyond.

Davd is also on hand to answer some of Sinéad and Niall’s most pressing questions.

Where will the Irishman fit into former Manchester CIty and Real Madrid manager Manuel Pellegrini’s plans? How will he adapt to the step-up in quality from the Eredivisie to La Liga? And perhaps most importantly, what would represent a successful debut season in Spain for the 24-year-old?

There’s also time to zoom out and take a broader look at the future of the Irish national team, the importance of sports psychology and the implications of Brexit for young players looking to reach the highest level.