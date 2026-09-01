Who is the real Katie Taylor, and what does she mean to the Irish public?

Gavan Casey joins Sinead O’Carroll and Niall Kelly to discuss how Katie Taylor sold out Croke Park.

At some point during the 20 years the Bray woman has been a public figure, she has gone from being widely respected to loved. But why is this the case for someone who has rarely bared her soul? Gavan makes the point that she has in fact done this time and again - in the ring. And in the process has displayed a purity of spirit that is at once alien to us and inspiring.

He talks about the quiet aura Taylor carries, how people almost stand to attention when she enters a room.

Gavan details the injury that has blighted her for years and explains why she would have been far further ahead of the field than she already is with a clean bill of health. And it was in overcoming that hindrance, while facing formidable opponents, that she became a singular figure that can move 80,000 tickets on a Saturday night at the spiritual home of Irish sport.