Lowry or Trump: whose star shone brightest at the Irish Open?

Niall Kelly is back from Doonbeg to tell Sinéad O’Carroll about a golf tournament like few others.

It was a bizarre weekend in Co Clare, which juxtaposed The US president and all of the associated security hardware and personnel with a run of four extraordinary rounds of golf from Shane Lowry.

The Offaly man did not just defeat the field, he demolished it, 11 shots clear of second place.

What will we think about in years to come when looking back on this Irish Open, the extraordinary entrance and presence of Donald Trump, or the immaculate links play from Lowry?