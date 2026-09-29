Ireland-Israel: a fraught weekend, the aftermath and Part II

Sinéad O’Carroll is joined by David Sneyd, who has returned from a tumultuous few days in Debrecen with the Ireland football team.

There is much to discuss, including the curious suggestion of this being a ‘media-created’ story.

How will the team and Gavin Bazunu be received on Thursday night at the Aviva Stadium?

Is there a chance that this Sunday’s game, Ireland’s ‘home’ tie with Israel in Serbia, could be boycotted by Ireland players? Or is the appetite for more tension-filled days and nights in the meantime not there?

Also, did agents lean on players to fulfill the fixture last Sunday? Why was the game refereed so leniently? And was the football unimportant, or did it matter in the end?