The 42FM
The Explainer
20 Oct 2026
The podcast that helped bring George Gibney to justice, with Mark Horgan
00:00

Sinéad and Niall welcome Mark Horgan of the Second Captains/BBC podcast 'Where is George Gibney?' to reflect on the paedophile's criminal conviction and sentencing 33 years after he was first charged in a Dublin court.


The trio talk about where journalism fits into the decades-long story and why the global nature of podcasting was a key feature in bringing it to a conclusion that previously looked impossible to the swimming coach's victims.


They delve into what sports journalism should be, including why and how smaller impacts are just as motivating.

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