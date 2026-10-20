The podcast that helped bring George Gibney to justice, with Mark Horgan

Sinéad and Niall welcome Mark Horgan of the Second Captains/BBC podcast 'Where is George Gibney?' to reflect on the paedophile's criminal conviction and sentencing 33 years after he was first charged in a Dublin court.

The trio talk about where journalism fits into the decades-long story and why the global nature of podcasting was a key feature in bringing it to a conclusion that previously looked impossible to the swimming coach's victims.

They delve into what sports journalism should be, including why and how smaller impacts are just as motivating.