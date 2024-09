Cian Healy to break Leinster appearance record | URC round 2 lineups

Gavan Casey and Ciarán Kennedy gather at the mics ahead of this weekend's URC action, where Ireland legend Cian Healy is set to break Leinster's appearance record, surpassing Devin Toner in the process.

The lads also discuss team news as Ulster face the Lions, Munster travel to Zebre & Connacht host the Sharks