Leinster-Munster/Ulster-Connacht team news & preview

Murray Kinsella and Gavan Casey look ahead to a massive weekend of interpros in the URC.

The pair talk Joe McCarthy's absence from the Leinster swuad, RG Snyman coming up against his former teammates, Ciarán Frawley's chance to go head to head with Jack Crowley & why it's impossible to call the winner of Ulster vs Connacht.

(01:45) Leinster vs Munster team news

(06:58) Frawley vs Crowley

(07:40) Can Munster cause an upset?

(11:58) Ulster vs Connacht