The best of this week's Rugby Weekly Extra!

Rugby Weekly Extra host Gavan Casey is on his lonesome today to reflect on the best bits of this week's subscriber content.

We hear from Bernard Jackman about RG Snyman's Croke Park performance, whether the IRFU should have prevented Snyman from having to leave Munster and why it's a great sign for Irish Rugby that the South African decided to stay in the country. (02:39)

On Wednesday's pod, James Tracy analysed the battle between Ciarán Frawley & Jack Crowley at GAA HQ, discussed what the future holds for both the Ireland and Leinster number 10 shirts and floated the idea that Harry Byrne might be better served by gaining some regular out-half experience at another province. (10:52)

Finally, Tracy talks Connacht scrum-half star Ben Murphy. (20:12)



