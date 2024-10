Leinster & Lions' top-of-the-table clash, and Munster's uphill task in Durban

Ciarán Kennedy and Gavan Casey look ahead to the provinces' games in the URC this weekend:

Do Munster even have a chance away to the Sharks? (1:18)

Top-of-the-table clash between Leinster and the Lions. (8:13)

Henderson returns, Stockdale rested for Ulster's clash with Cardiff. (17:34)

A must win game for Connacht. (22:04)

Lynne Cantwell appointed as Head of Women's Strategy for Irish Rugby. (24:08)