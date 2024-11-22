Izzy's different route, McCarthy's quick rise, and Stockdale's return
Ciarán Kennedy and Murray Kinsella talk about the fresh faces being unleashed by Andy Farrell against Fiji tomorrow, as well as the return of Jacob Stockdale.
