Ireland without Farrell, the Portuguese test, and URC preview

Murray Kinsella joins a storm-ridden Gavan Casey from the beautiful Algarve where Ireland are beginning their -- relatively speaking -- warm-weather training camp ahead of the Six Nations.

The lads discuss Ireland's coaching setup without Andy Farrell, how it'll operate on a technical level, and who will step up to fill the intangible void left by the head coach during his Lions sabbatical. Murray and Gav discuss the growth of rugby in Portugal and the yet-to-be-confirmed summer test against Ireland.

They also look ahead to the provinces' games in the URC this weekend, with JJ Hanrahan back in the saddle for Connacht away to Glasgow.

As Gav mentions at the end, get your first month's subscription with The 42 for just €1.99: the42.ie/subscribe