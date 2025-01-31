Ireland-England preview, and Humphreys acknowledges wider issues

Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey on the eve of Ireland's Six Nations opener at home to England.

The lads discuss team selection for each and what kind of game might materialise at the Aviva.

Plus, Murray fleshes out some of the issues raised by new IRFU High Performance Director David Humphreys during his media briefing on Monday.

Special offer: Ahead of the Six Nations, get your first month with The 42 for just €1.99 and enjoy additional podcasts, features and analysis throughout the tournament. Visit the42.ie/subscribe to get involved.