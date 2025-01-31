Advertisement
The 42 Rugby Weekly
The Explainer
31 Jan 2025
Ireland-England preview, and Humphreys acknowledges wider issues
Murray Kinsella joins Gavan Casey on the eve of Ireland's Six Nations opener at home to England.


The lads discuss team selection for each and what kind of game might materialise at the Aviva.


Plus, Murray fleshes out some of the issues raised by new IRFU High Performance Director David Humphreys during his media briefing on Monday.


