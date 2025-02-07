Ireland and Scotland name teams for Sunday showdown
00:00
Ciarán Kennedy joins Gavan Casey to look ahead to the big one at Murrayfield, where Peter O'Mahony will resume his hilarious rivalry with the Scots.
