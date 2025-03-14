Italy v Ireland, some very fortunate nuns, and Crowley's big opportunity
00:00
Ciarán Kennedy joins Gavan Casey from the captain's runs at the Stadio Olimpico to look ahead to the final weekend of the Six Nations.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie