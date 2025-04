URC Round 16 and Scotland-Ireland preview

Ciarán Kennedy and Gavan Casey look ahead to Connacht, Leinster and Ulster's games this weekend, with Connacht and Ulster in particular facing pivotal battles against South African opposition. The lads also look at Ireland's tournament closer away to Scotland in the Women's Six Nations.

Plus, the URC 'gather the learnings' from the 14-man fiasco at Thomond Park last Saturday. (edited)