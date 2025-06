Leinster v Glasgow preview, crowd attendances at URC knockout games, and Ireland's summer squad

Ciarán Kennedy and Gavan Casey look ahead to Leinster's URC quarter-final with Glasgow and discuss the drop-off in attendance for their most recent meeting with Scarlets.

The lads also chat about Paul O'Connell's Ireland squad for the summer Tests with Georgia and Portugal, and whether there is a depth issue behind Ireland's significant number of vastly experienced players.

