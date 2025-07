Owen Farrell's call-up, the foreboding Aussie mood in Sydney, and Georgia-Ireland preview

Murray Kinsella has touched down in Sydney and joins Gavan Casey to preview the Lions' game with a worryingly under-strength Waratahs.

The lads discuss Owen Farrell's call-up to the squad which has proven controversial in some quarters, the narrative that Tadhg Beirne's Test position might be under threat, the Wallabies' team to face Fiji in their only warm-up game, and Ireland's exciting team to face a fired-up Georgia in Tbilisi.