Leinster/Sharks recall big guns, Ulster & Connacht back in action, and Ireland ‘A’ to face Spain
00:00
Ciarán Kennedy joins Gavan Casey to look ahead to the URC weekend and discuss Ireland A’s newly announced fixture on 8 November.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie