Josh Murphy's overturned red/JH Wessels' 9-game ban, and URC preview
00:00
Murray and Gav discuss the fallout from Friday night's incident at Dexcom Stadium, as well as previewing Munster-Connacht, Lions-Ulster and Leinster-Zebre.
