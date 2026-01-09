Cullen confirms Carbery conversations | Europe preview
00:00
Murray Kinsella and Ciarán Kennedy look ahead to this weekend's European action, but not before discussing the big news surrounding Joey Carbery and his potential move to Leinster.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie