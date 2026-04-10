European quarter-finals/Women's Six Nations preview
00:00
On his way to Belfast for Ulster-La Rochelle, Ciarán Kennedy joins Gavan Casey to look ahead to a huge weekend for three of the provinces and the Irish women's national team.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie