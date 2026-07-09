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The Explainer
9 Jul 2026
Four debutants among Ireland squad to face Japan
00:00

Ciarán Kennedy and Murray Kinsella are on this week to discuss a much-changed Ireland side, as they prepare to face Japan in Newcastle this Saturday.


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