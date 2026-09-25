Gavan Casey talks you through some of the best moments from this week's rugby pods on offer to The 42 subscribers, featuring former Munster prop Mike Sherry and new Bristol Bears’ head of recruitment Bernard Jackman.

UNLOCKED: The best of this week's Rugby Weekly Extra

One email every morning As soon as new articles come online

Create an email alert based on the current article

Sign in or create a free account

Or sign into an existing account

Or sign into an existing account

You've used your weekly article allowance. Sign in or register. It's free, and you'll be back reading in seconds.

Keep reading with a free account

Sign in or create a free account below

Sign in to read more articles ...

This one requires sign in

Most articles on The Journal are open to read. A small number, including this one, are reserved for registered readers.

Sign in or create a free account to continue