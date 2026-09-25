25 Sep 2026
UNLOCKED: The best of this week's Rugby Weekly Extra
Gavan Casey talks you through some of the best moments from this week's rugby pods on offer to The 42 subscribers, featuring former Munster prop Mike Sherry and new Bristol Bears’ head of recruitment Bernard Jackman.
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