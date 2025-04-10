Can great survivor Stephen Cluxton adapt to rule changes which have blunted his game

Dublin face Wicklow on Sunday and it could be the first championship game since 2001 that a fit and available Stephen Cluxton is not selected for his county.

Have age and rule changes caught up with him - or will this most diligent and obsessive player find a way to adapt and thrive in the championship of 2025?

Also on today’s pod, are the Cork hurlers worth the hype, or could their manager Pat Ryan be right to have concerns about their second half performance against Tipperary?

And were Antrim right to dig their heels in to ensure their game against Armagh took place in Corrigan Park?

These topics and more will be discussed on GAA Weekly, the podcast which seeks to take a different perspective on our national sports.

Instead of taking an around-the-grounds approach where we try to cover as many games and talking points as possible, we put a sharp focus on two or three subjects - and lean into the considerable experience of our GAA writers Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole to bring as much insight and detail as we can.