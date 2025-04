How the Munster hurling championship became Irish sport’s greatest show

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to explore the extraordinary growth in appeal of the Munster SHC.

They discuss the format change and rivalries which have led to sellout crowds, huge TV audiences and a succession of thrilling contests.

Who is primed to emerge from this fraught arena in 2025? And which proud, ambitious counties will be among the dreaded bottom two?