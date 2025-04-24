Cork v Tipperary: The GAA’s greatest rivalry . . . Or is it?

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early ahead of another fight-or-die weekend in the Munster championship.

Fintan argues that the most storied fixture of Cork v Tipp lacks the vitality of some other head-to-heads. But this Sunday in the Páirc looks set to evoke the great days of a time-honoured duel.

Declan meanwhile runs the numbers on the decline of crowds once you move away from the Munster SHC. He gives his theories on the trend, from the rise of the Covid kids to the decline of straw hat man.