Advertisement
The 42 GAA Weekly
The Explainer
24 Apr 2025
Cork v Tipperary: The GAA’s greatest rivalry . . . Or is it?
00:00

Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early ahead of another fight-or-die weekend in the Munster championship.


Fintan argues that the most storied fixture of Cork v Tipp lacks the vitality of some other head-to-heads. But this Sunday in the Páirc looks set to evoke the great days of a time-honoured duel. 


Declan meanwhile runs the numbers on the decline of crowds once you move away from the Munster SHC. He gives his theories on the trend, from the rise of the Covid kids to the decline of straw hat man.

The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie