1 May 2025
Concerts or games: What’s the priority for Croke Park?
Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to discuss whether the money from Croke Park activities such as concerts is indeed keeping the GAA financially viable, as stated by Jarlath Burns this week.


To what extent should supersonic rock 'n' roll reunions take precedence over thoughts of moving All-Ireland finals into August?


Also, who would be a county manager? We delve into the myriad demands and motivation at play in the scrutinised world of the bainisteoir.


And, the Leinster SFC - is it back? We take a look at its halcyon days and ponder their possible return.

