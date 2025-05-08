‘Seasons on the line, careers on the line’ - Clare v Tipp preview and McGeeney deep dive

The Munster hurling championship is all about jeopardy, and we have a stark case of that on Saturday night when Clare and Tipperary face off in Ennis.

A loss for either side will likely mean the end for their 2025 campaign - on May 10. As Jackie Tyrrell said, careers and seasons are on the line here.

On today’s pod, Fintan O’Toole, Declan Bogue and Ronan Early get into the peril that faces both sets of players and management teams. They also ponder the fact that most of the country won’t get to see this do-or-die clash, with it not being on free-to-air television.

In the Ulster championship, Donegal face Kieran McGeeney’s Armagh. Today we put a sharp focus on the All-Ireland champion’s long-serving manager.

We try to get to the nub of how he has been able to inspire such extraordinary levels of loyalty from players, in the good times and the hard.











