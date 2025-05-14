Cork v Limerick - the Sliding Doors rivalry that’s all drama

As red and green are primed to collide again, Fintan O’Toole, Declan Bogue and Ronan Early chart the small moments that have had big consequences in this duel over the past nine years.

Limerick stole a march on the Rebels in 2017 and 2018 and reigned supreme until 2024, when Cork rose again.

Can Limerick put the red genie back in the bottle? Can Cork drive home their advantage? We discuss another hotly anticipated clash between the southern powerhouses.

Also, can Dublin’s footballers answer their critics? The majesty of the Ulster and Leinster finals - and some ugly scenes around these otherwise life-affirming occasions.