Cork’s stinker, Mayo’s mire and Ciarán Kilkenny’s class





Fintan O’Toole and Declan Bogue join Ronan Early to chat about Limerick’s shock and awe and Cork’s no-show.

The lads also discuss Tipp’s young guns, Waterford’s chances by the Lee and the de-facto Leinster semi-final between Galway and Dublin as well as Davy’s troubles in Antrim.

Declan assesses the extent of Mayo’s woes and looks forward to Donegal versus Tyrone.