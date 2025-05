Troubled times for Mayo | The pain and joy of being a Waterford supporter

Declan Bogue and Fintan O’Toole join Ronan Early to discuss the travails facing Mayo football - from headline-grabbing debt, to their manager Kevin McStay having to step back for health reasons and, on the field, the upcoming test of Tyrone coming off the back of defeat against Cavan.

Also, rugby writer Ciarán Kennedy joins us to chat about his wonderful piece articulating the pain, but mainly joy, of being a Waterford hurling supporter.